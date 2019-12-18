Girl, 14, missing from Gresham

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Selena Lopez was last seen Monday in the 800 block of West 87th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She is known to frequent the 4800 block of Ada Street in Back of the Yards.

Lopez, who was diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses and is without medication, is 5 feet and 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair, and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.