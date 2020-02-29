Girl, 14, missing from Hammond, Indiana

article

Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks from Hammond, Indiana.

Christiana Bennett was last seen Feb. 13 leaving Hammond High School with friends, according to a statement from Hammond police. Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

She is a 5-foot-4, 125-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short-sleeve polo shirt, khaki pants, black Nike Air Max gym shoes and a black bubble coat.

State officials have activated a silver alert classifying Christiana as a “missing endangered child at high risk” because of her age, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jenny Schutz at 219-852-6381.