Girl, 14, missing from Lawndale is at ‘high risk:’ police

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who went missing from Lawndale on the West Side and is at “high risk.”

Armoni Wilson, 14, was last seen about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. Wilson has mental health issues that place her in danger.

Police described Wilson as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.

She was wearing an olive green North Face jacket, a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and purple Timberland boots when she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.