Girl, 14, missing from South Shore

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from South Shore on the South Side.

Nevaeh Knowles-Siddal was last seen Friday in the 6900 block of South South Shore Drive, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She is known to frequent the 7400 block of South South Shore Drive.

Knowles-Siddal is 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, green and black braids, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a beige-colored head scarf, glasses, a black hooded jacket, light-colored blue jeans and white-checkered Vans sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.