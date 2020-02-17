Girl, 14, missing from West Rogers Park

article

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last week from West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

Aijia Omagbaluwaje was last seen Feb. 12 in the 2800 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is described as a 5-foot-2, 140-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.