Girl, 14, reported missing from Little Village

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who was reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood.

Chyianne McDonald, 14, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Kostner Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

McDonald is 5-foo-6, 315 pounds with black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black glasses, a puffy black coat, light blue jeans and a light blue Adidas backpack.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.