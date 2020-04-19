Girl, 15, has been missing for three days

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

Erykah Mason was last seen April 16 near the 6400 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said. She was wearing a yellow jacket, black pants and black sandals.

Mason is 4-foot-11, 110 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She has a backpack with clothing and an iPhone 8 in a blue and black case. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.