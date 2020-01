article

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

Tsitsiki Ceja was last seen Jan. 20 in the 3700 block of West 78th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is 5-foot-3 and was carrying a black backpack.

Police asked anyone who knows Ceja’s location to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.