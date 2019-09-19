Girl, 15, missing from Brighton Park

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Princess Caraballo was last seen Wednesday in the 3000 block of West 41st Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Caraballo, who may be in need of medical attention, is described as 5-feet-6, 217 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and a medium-brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.