Girl, 15, missing from Chicago

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Janae Phillips was last seen Nov. 15 and is missing from the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white puffy jacket, a gray shirt, blue jeans and black and red Air Jordan gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.