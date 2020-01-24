Girl, 15, missing from Englewood

article

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Kylie Childs was last seen Thursday in the 6400 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing an orange coat, a black hooded sweatshirt and pink boots, police said.

Childs frequently visits the area near the 7200 block of South Claremont Avenue and the 7100 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8380.