Girl, 15, missing from Logan Square

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last month from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Dariah Folds was last seen March 29 in the 2700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is a 5-foot-4, 185-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.