Girl, 15, missing from Marquette Park

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last week from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Tedana Mock was last seen Sept. 21 in the 3200 block of West 66th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is described as a 5-foot-5, 200-pound girl with brown eyes and brown and blond hair in long braids, police said. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black stretch pants, black-and-white Vans shoes and black framed prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.