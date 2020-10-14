Girl, 15 missing from Naperville

article

Naperville police are requesting help to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from the west suburbs.

Mallory Glass was reported missing Sunday along with another girl, according to a statement from Naperville police.

One girl was located Tuesday but Glass was still missing, police said.

Glass was last seen about midnight Sunday in downtown Naperville wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and tennis shoes. She was with an unidentified male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.