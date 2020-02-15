Girl, 15, missing from Park Manor

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Park Manor on the South Side.

Jakarri Miles was last seen Thursday in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Miles is 5 feet, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, long black braids in a box design, has a nose piercing and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat with fur on the hood, a yellow shirt, blue jeans and tan Ugg boots, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.