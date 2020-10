article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing from West Rogers Park.

Isis Colvard was last seen Sept. 23 in the 2800 block of West Jerome Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

She was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, a blue headband and blue flip-flops.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.