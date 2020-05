article

A 15-year-old was reported missing near Homewood in the south suburbs.

Jazmyne Moulder was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday leaving home in Bloom Township, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

She was wearing a blacked hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Moulder is known to visit Glenwood and Chicago Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 847-635-1188.