Girl, 16, killed in Englewood shooting: police

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

She was standing in a vacant lot about 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue when three males in a silver-colored sedan pulled up, Chicago police said. They got out, and one of them fired shots.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head, neck and back, police said. She was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

The males fled in the sedan, police said. No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.