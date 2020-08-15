Girl, 16, missing and last seen in Englewood

article

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Ashari Burgess was last seen Friday near the 6700 block of South Halsted Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Burgess, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.