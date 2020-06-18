Girl, 16, missing from Glenview may be in danger

article

The Cook County sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Saturday from northwest suburban Glenview and may be in danger.

Monica Elias, also known as Monica Giron, was last seen about 1 p.m. getting into a vehicle in the 10300 block of Michael Todd Terrace in unincorporated Glenview, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was driven by an unknown male.

Elias is a 5-foot-2, 140-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans with torn knees and black and white shoes when she went missing.

Investigators believe that Elias may be near the Chicago lakefront, and may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cook County sheriff’s office at 847-635-1188.