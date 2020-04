article

A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Humboldt Park may be somewhere on the South Side, police say.

Anahy Reyes is missing from the area near Lawndale and North avenues, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She was last seen March 3 on the South Side with her boyfriend in a Chevy Malibu, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.