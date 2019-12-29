Girl, 16, missing from Little Village: police

article

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Ashanti Guerrero, 16, was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police described Guerrero as a 5-foot-3, 165-pound girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing the purple jacket and yellow boots pictured, with light-colored jeans and her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.