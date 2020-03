article

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Yvonne Gomez was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Monday and is missing from the 3900 block of North Meade Avenue, Chicago police said. She is frequently seen in Arcadia Terrace.

She is 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives act 312-744-8266.