article

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Aniyah McKinley, 16, was last seen June 11 near the 6500 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.