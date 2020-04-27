Girl, 16, missing since February from Morgan Park

article

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two months from Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Geriyah Blair was last seen Feb. 12 in the 1300 block of West 110th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Blair is a 5-foot-4, 125-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing an Adidas jacket, dark jeans and light brown boots.

She may be in the area near 115th Street and Ellis Avenue in south suburban Dolton, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.