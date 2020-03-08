Girl, 17, missing from Clearing

article

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Friday from Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Jazmin Sanchez was last seen in the 5900 block of West 64th Street, Chicago police said. She was wearing a black Nike hoodie, a black shirt and black jogging pants, and may be carrying a black Nike backpack.

Sanchez is a 5-foot-4, 110-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.