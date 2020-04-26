Girl, 17, missing from North Side

article

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from North Center on the North Side.

Maria Byers was last seen April 19 in the 2000 block of West Warner Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She may be in the area of West Devon and North Hamilton Avenues.

Byers is 5 feet, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.