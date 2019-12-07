Girl, 17, missing from Phoenix, believed to be in Chicago located

article

A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Dec. 3 from Phoenix, Arizona and was believed to have traveled to Chicago has been located, according to Chicago police.

Ke’mya Smith was last seen wearing purple framed glasses and a curly wig, Phoenix police and Chicago police said in a missing person’s alert.

Smith traveled to Chicago on a Greyhound bus and arrived at Union Station Dec. 5, Chicago police said. She may be in staying near the 8800 block of South Paxton Avenue with an adult male.

Police canceled the missing persons alert about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, saying Smith had been located.