Girl, 17, missing from South Elgin

article

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from west suburban South Elgin.

Delaney Miller was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday at her residence in the 1200 block of Sandhurst Lane, according to a missing person alert from South Elgin police.

Miller, who has a condition that places her in danger, is 4-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and bird tattoos on her right shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a gray fleece and a white sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact South Elgin police at 847-741-2151.