Girl, 17, reported missing from Bridgeport

article

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Bridgeport on the South Side.

Ariana Osorio was last seen Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She was wearing a black windbreaker, light-colored blue jeans, and black and blue Vans shoes, police said.

Osorio frequently visits the area near the 3800 block of South Wood Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.