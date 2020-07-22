Girl, 3, shot in South Shore

article

A 3-year-old girl was shot Wednesday in South Shore.

The girl and her parents were driving about 12:45 a.m. when two males shot in their direction as they passed through the 2400 block of East 74th Street, Chicago police said.

The girl was shot in the head, police said, and suffered scratches on her eye that may have come from broken glass.

The parents stopped their vehicle and flagged down a stranger, who drove them to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Police sources said it is unclear who the intended target of the shooting was.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.