Girl, 7, among 2 shot in Brighton Park home on Christmas: police

A 7-year-old girl was among two people shot on Christmas during a family gathering at a Brighton Park home.

The girl was inside with her family about 1:37 a.m. Wednesday when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home in the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man, 38, was also wounded in the shooting, police said. He took himself to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg, and will be transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital. His condition has been stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.