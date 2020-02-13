Girl, 9, and her mother missing from Chicago

article

Police are searching for a mother and her 9-year-old daughter who are missing from Chicago.

Bibiche, 49, and her daughter Soraya were last seen Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the 5400 block of South Cornell in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Bibiche is described as an African American woman, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was possibly last seen wearing a gray wool coat, police said. She speaks Lingala and Spanish.

Soraya is described as an African American girl, standing 4-foot-10 and weighing 68 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was possibly last seen wearing a pink puffy jacket, police said. She speaks multiples languages and frequents the area of 1500 East 56th Street.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.