Girl kidnapped, sexually abused in Humboldt Park: police

A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually abused Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The girl was walking near the corner of Hirsch Street and Claremont Avenue about 3:40 p.m. when a male grabbed her from behind and threw her into a purple or maroon four-door vehicle, Chicago police said.

The male beat her then brought her to an area near the Humboldt Park Lagoon and sexually abused her, police said. He fled in his vehicle and left the girl near the lagoon, where she was discovered a short time later.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie tied around his face, police said. No further description was available.

The girl was hospitalized with minor physical injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.