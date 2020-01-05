Girl missing from north suburban Skokie: police

article

Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from north suburban Skokie.

Shantay Gardener was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday, in the 8200 block of Kilpatrick Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Skokie police. She attends Mather High School and may be near the 5800 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Gardener is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat with purple fur and carrying a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.