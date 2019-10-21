Girls, 14 and 12, both missing from Chicago

article

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from the Southwest Side.

Lizette Mata is missing from the 2500 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village, Chicago police said. She was last seen Saturday.

Mata, who is 5-feet-2, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, maroon pants and white shoes, police said. She is known to visit the area near 22nd and Spaulding.

Police asked anyone who knows her location to call detectives at 312-747-8380.

Alexandra Tanguma | Chicago police

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Alexandra Tanguma is missing from the 4400 block of South Richmond Street, and was last seen Sunday near the area of 26th Street and Albany Avenue in Little Village, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a pink sweater, dark jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.