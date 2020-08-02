Glenview woman dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Hyde Park

A woman from suburban Glenview died after the vehicle she was in lost control Sunday in Hyde Park and crashed into a tree.

The 30-year-old man was driving northbound about 8:23 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of his Nissan SUV and hit a tree, Chicago police said.

He and his passenger, 28-year-old Rebecca Bordenaro, were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where Bordenaro died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bordenaro died from injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled accidental.

No citations were issued, police said.