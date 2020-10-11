Grandmother, grandson shot dead in murder-suicide at Chinatown hotel: police

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a 61-year-old grandmother and her grandson at a Chinatown hotel.

Officers found the pair dead with gunshot wounds to their heads about 2:35 p.m. Sunday after responding to a well-being check at a hotel room in the 200 block of West Cermak, Chicago police said.

Detectives believe the 24-year-old man shot his grandmother before shooting himself sometime Friday, according to police spokesman Michael Carroll.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said the incident happened at the Jaslin Hotel, 261 W. Cermak Road. Their names and autopsy results have not been released.

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.