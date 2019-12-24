Ground stops at O'Hare, Midway airports issued due to fog on Christmas Eve

Incoming flights to O’Hare and Midway International Airports are being held up as dense fog has made flying hazardous for Christmas Eve travelers.

A ground stop was issued Tuesday morning for both airports due to the fog, the Federal Aviation Administration’s website said.

According to the FAA, when a ground stop is issued, “flights that are destined to the affected airport are held at their departure point for the duration of the Ground Stop.”

Arrivals at O’Hare are delayed by an average of about 55 minutes, while arrivals at Midway are delayed by an average of 24, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Departures at O’Hare have been held back by an average of 24 minutes, and are running with delays of under 15 minutes at Midway.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the Chicago area until 10 a.m. Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago and Boone are the counties most affected.

The ground stop comes in the midst of one of the year’s busiest travel periods, as an estimated 5 million people pass through O’Hare and Midway for the holidays.