Gunman kills woman, 20, sitting in parked car on South Side, police say

A gunman approached a woman sitting in a car early Wednesday and opened fire, killing her in Gresham on the South Side, police say.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 12:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street found the woman with gunshot wounds to her head and torso, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old woman was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

A witness told investigators the woman was in the driver’s seat of a parked Chevrolet Malibu when a male approached and fired several shots into the car before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police investigate a scene where a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Jan. 15, 2020 in Gresham on the South Side. | Jermaine Nolen/Sun-Times

Officers canvased the area around the car, which was riddled with bullet holes and had a shattered rear window.

A concerned neighbor, awakened by the crime scene outside of her corner apartment building, poked her head out of a third-floor window to ask police, “Did someone die?”

Advertisement

The question went unanswered.

A woman was fatally shot Jan. 15, 2020, as she sat in a parked car near Foster Park in Gresham on the South Side. | Jermaine Nolen/Sun-Times

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the woman’s death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives conduct a homicide investigation.