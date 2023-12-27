Harris County authorities have surrounded an 18-wheeler on I-10 following a police chase.

I-10 is shut down in both directions near Sheldon Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over an 18-wheeler for a traffic stop. A pursuit then ensued.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it all began just before 1 p.m. when a patrol unit noticed a stalled 18-wheeler on the main lanes.

The deputy, who was responding to what appeared to be a potential traffic hazard, activated their lights to investigate.

Gonzalez said, the driver of the 18-wheeler, described possibly as a Hispanic or white man, did not stop and continued forward at a slow speed.

Authorities said the deputy assessed the situation, considering factors like a medical emergency or public safety risk.

Officials said as the 18-wheeler continues, it made evasive maneuvers, swerving across multiple lane.

The deputy, who was concerned about those risk factors involved with the truck, continued to follow until the vehicle finally stopped just past Sheldon.

At that point, the sheriff's Office deployed spikes successfully to stop the vehicle.

It's unclear what cause the driver to refuse to exit the vehicle, and it could be anything from impairment to potential criminal behavior, authorities said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.