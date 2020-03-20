Harvey man charged with fatally shooting brother during argument

A 22-year-old Harvey man has been charged with fatally shooting his brother Tuesday during an argument in the south suburb, police say.

Roosevelt Ratliff Jr. allegedly shot Dwayne McCaulley, 40, about 5:30 p.m. in the 14600 block of Jefferson Street, according to Harvey interim Police Chief Robert Collins and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

McCaulley was struck once in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting and arrested Ratliff at the scene, Collins said.

It was unclear if they were wrestling with the gun when it discharged, according to Collins, although there were several witnesses.

Ratliff faces a count of first-degree murder and is due for a bail hearing later Friday in Markham, according to Collins and court records.

The slaying was the first homicide of the year in Harvey, Collins said.