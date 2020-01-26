Harvey police chief placed on leave, pending his removal from office

article

A Chicago police lieutenant and former state lawmaker named to lead the Harvey Police Department has been placed on leave after just eight months on the job.

Eddie Winters was placed on leave last week, pending his removal from office.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark sent a memo to all city employees last week noting the leave.

Clark declined to comment on his reasoning until he can discuss the matter with the City Council.

Winters declined to give details, saying he didn't know if there was a chance he could return to the job.