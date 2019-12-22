Have you seen them? Pct. 3 deputies searching for 2 missing teenage girls

article

Precinct 3 deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding two teenage girls that were last seen leaving a Walmart in Crosby on Friday.

Deputies say Skyelar DeSelle, 15, is described as being 5’05” with brown hair and blue eyes, and Krista Goodwin, 16, is described as being 5’ with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or disappearances is urged to contact deputies at 281-427-4791.