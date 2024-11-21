Man hospitalized after shooting at Vernon Hills shopping center, suspect at large: police

The Brief A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday night at Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center in Vernon Hills; his condition is unknown. Police have not released details about the shooting, and the suspect remains at large. Authorities initially urged residents to avoid the area but later confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.



A man is hospitalized after a shooting at a shopping center in suburban Vernon Hills on Thursday night, according to police.

The incident occurred at 6:48 p.m. at the Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and his condition was not immediately available. The suspect has not been apprehended, police said.

When officers initially responded to the scene, they urged residents to avoid the area. By 8:40 p.m., police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring more updates as they become available.