High risk woman, 66, missing from South Shore

article

A 66-year-old woman has been reported missing from South Shore and is considered to be at high risk.

Mamie Sims was last seen Saturday in the 7300 block of South Exchange Avenue and is known to frequent the area of Chicago Avenue and Madison Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Sims, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blonde curly wing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.