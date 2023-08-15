Highland Park parents demand installation of metal detectors at high school before school year

Parents in Highland Park will be pleading with the school district on Tuesday to install metal detectors before the start of the school year.

The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

The board already approved metal detectors for the high schools in District 113, but they will not be installed before the start of school.

Parents said in light of a recent deadly shooting of a 16-year-old by another teen, they want the metal detectors installed immediately.