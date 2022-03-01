Hit-and-run crash kills man, woman on Chicago's South Side

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police responded to a car crash around 11:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and found a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman unresponsive inside a car, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Police have not given a description the of the other driver involved in the crash.