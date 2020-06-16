Hospital patient kills security officer after snatching gun in Munster: police

A psychiatric patient who was beating a nurse on Tuesday disarmed and fatally shot a security officer before being shot dead by another security officer at Munster Community Hospital.

Ryan Askew, a 59-year-old retired Lake County sheriff’s officer who was working security, was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m., according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. after he was shot by another retired officer working security, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

The shooting unfolded about 1 a.m. when Askew responded someone beating a nurse in the hospital, 901 McArthur Blvd., Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in an emailed statement.

“It is my understanding that the patient was beating the nurse pretty badly,” Martinez said.

During a struggle, the patient grabbed a gun from the officer’s belt and fatally shot Askew in the arm, Martinez said. Askew, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, lived in Crown Point.

Another security officer arrived and fatally shot Williams, the Times reported.

Munster police haven’t released details about the circumstances of the shooting, and the coroner’s office hasn’t ruled on the victims’ manners of death.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to lose a retired officer in such a horrific incident,” Martinez said. Askew leaves behind a wife, a daughter and two foster children.

“I knew both of these retired veteran officers personally, and they’re the kind of people rookies could learn from and look up to,” Martinez said.

The second officer involved in the shooting is a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, he said. The 65-year-old officer was hospitalized after the shooting, but officials did not release the reason.

The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Munster police in the investigation.