Man barricaded inside apartment in Schiller Park, leading to huge police presence

Schiller Park police said a man was barricaded inside an apartment on Saturday and police believe he is armed.

The scene is near Waveland and Ruby Street.

Photos posted on Facebook show law enforcement from various agencies including the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Schiller Park Police and Rosemont Police.

Schiller Park Police dispatch told FOX 32 Chicago that they have the scene secure as of about 3:30 p.m. and are working to keep the area clear. Schiller Park said they got the first call about the situation at 11:48 a.m. and plan on being out there for a while.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told FOX 32 Chicago that they are only helping with traffic control and did not have any other details.

On the scene, there are about a hundred people standing around to get a look.